Mitch McConnell: Trump's Insults Need To Stop, Add No Value

"It is something about him that I don't care for."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a radio interview on Thursday that he is bothered by Donald Trump's use of personal insults.

Asked on 1099AM's WBAL News Now with Bryan Nehman if he was worried by Trump's temperament, McConnell said, "It does, I don't like that."

"I think that ought to stop," he said. "I don't think it adds any value whatsoever to the discourse. It is something about him that I don't care for."

Earlier in the interview, McConnell said he was backing Trump because "he won, he got the most votes," and it was his job to respect the will of the voters. McConnell added that the alternative of Hillary Clinton isn't better than Trump.

McConnell did not directly answer if he thought Trump was a conservative or a Republican, but said Trump would have to operate in a "right-of-center world."

"I think he will have to operate in what I call the right-of-center world," said McConnell. "And that includes a lot of people like Ryan, myself, and others who clearly are conservatives. The president is not a dictator in our country. You can't just do whatever you want to, you have to work in the system. And the system in our party is right of center."