Mike Huckabee: Marco Won The Debate, Might Move Donors To Him

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee thinks Marco Rubio was the winner of yesterday's Republican presidential debate.

"Marco Rubio had a terrific night tonight," Huckabee, who dropped out of the presidential race earlier this month said on NewsMaxTV. "He came prepared. He was loaded with information, he was aggressive and he stuck to attacks only on Donald Trump. He really didn't focus on Cruz."

Huckabee's daughter and top political adviser, Sarah, was announced as a new adviser to frontrunner Donald Trump on Thursday morning.

Huckabee called the back and a forth between Trump and Rubio "schoolyard brawl" and "food fight," noting that he was unsure it would move the polls.

"I would say Trump had a few good moments he had some good lines, he had some good comebacks," added Huckabee. "He had some rough spots to be sure but I thought it was Marco Rubio's night."

Huckabee said he didn't think the debate would affect Trump's support, Cruz might lose support and Kasich could pick up some support. Still, said Huckabee, Rubio showed himself as a candidate with an ability to take on Trump.

"Marco Rubio went into the ring tonight and he had one goal, his goal was to show that he could go toe-to-toe with Donald Trump, he could take him, he was willing to take him on that only in terms of what he said but in aggressive way in which he said," said Huckabee. "I believe he achieved that tonight."

Huckabee said Rubio's strong performance might move money in his direction from donors unhappy with Trump.