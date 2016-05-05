Michael Reagan: GOP Is "No Longer The Party Of Reagan, It's The Party Of Trump"

Michael Reagan, the son of the late President Ronald Reagan, says the Republican Party is no longer his father's party but the party of Trump.

Reagan, in a radio interview on Wednesday, said that Trump's platform rose out of the talk radio, adding that Trump would have to change his message to broaden his appeal in November.

"Donald Trump has a lot of work to do, a lot of work to do to put it all together," said Reagan on the David Webb Show on SiriusXM.

"People need to understand, what was Donald Trump doing? This is not hit against you and all of talk radio, whatever, because I was there for 26 years. If you really listen to Donald Trump, he's just a talk radio show out in public," continued Reagan. "Espousing what is said on talk radio every single day. And you've got about 16 million people listening to talk radio and they're very avid listeners to talk radio and here is a guy, who's now visible, who's out there, who's been saying the same thing we've been saying."

"'We don't like what's going on in Washington, D.C., we don't like the trade agreements, Illegal immigration.' Why? Because those issues make the phones ring and make things light up. Anytime you talk about illegal immigration, my gosh, you can go to bed for the rest of the night because the phones are gonna ring. He just caught up on that and he went out there and that's what he talked about. And those people showed up, that 16 million."

Reagan said Trump would need to make his message broader to win the general election.

"He's got a lot of work to do, and a lot of mea culpas to do," Reagan said. "What I don't like, and said last night, as I said, yesterday the party's no longer the party of Reagan, it's the party of Trump. And it is, it's the party of Trump now and I said good luck. He's gonna have to find a way to piece it together to win."