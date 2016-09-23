Martin O'Malley: Trump Advocates For Policies Last Seen In Nazi Germany

"The thing that would make us most vulnerable to greater terror attacks, also vulnerable to giving up our own freedoms, would be to have a person of Donald Trump's limited brainpower in office who would advocate for things that we last saw in Nazi Germany."

Former Maryland governor Martin O'Malley says Republican nominee Donald Trump advocates for policies last seen in Nazi Germany.



In an interview uploaded this week with Adelaide, Australia Fiveaa 1395am, the former Democratic presidential candidate said Trump is "a pretty radical detour down the path of fascism the likes of which I never though I'd see in my lifetime in our country."



"The thing that would make us most vulnerable to greater terror attacks, also vulnerable to giving up our own freedoms, would be to have a person of Donald Trump's limited brainpower in office who would advocate for things that we last saw in Nazi Germany," O'Malley said.

"Identification cards for people that identify their religion, that would be bad for our safety, that would be bad for our freedoms," he continued. "And it would only play into the narrative that ISIS uses to recruit radicalized young people into their ranks to strike at the United States."