Mark Cuban Questions Whether Trump Is Actually A Billionaire

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban on Wednesday questioned whether Donald Trump is actually a billionaire, saying Trump's lack of transparency with his finances makes his net worth difficult to determine.

"I know what I'm good at, and I know what I'm not good at. I'm not so sure Donald knows what he's not good at," Cuban said on 77 WABC's Bernie and Sid.

Cuban said Trump was good at putting his name on big buildings and licensing his name on hotels, but it isn't clear how much money that has made him. "He's good at that. Whether or not that's made him a billionaire, I don't know," Cuban said. "He's not transparent enough for us to actually know."

Cuban said he went over Trump's FEC filings and saw Trump was "horrible" at many aspects of business.

"I think he's good at real estate; I do give him a lot of credit there. I think he's good at branding real estate," he said. "I don't think he's very good at brands for non–real estate products. And, to me, it's more a reflection of desperation.

"So when you're putting your name on steaks, and you're putting your name on water, you're putting your name on playing cards, you're putting your name on all this nonsense, right? You're not gonna make big bucks, no matter what. It's not like Trump Steaks were gonna make him $100 million. It's not like it was gonna make him $5 million."

"I asked, 'What the hell are you doing?' Are you that desperate for money?' Seriously," Cuban said, saying Trump couldn't say no if someone was going to write him a check.

Later in the interview, Cuban said he has more money than Trump.

"It's not even close, I do," Cuban said. "Before all the Trumpians jump on me on who has more money, the reason I know is when you file your federal election campaign reports, you have to list all your cash and liquid securities and bonds. You have to list them one by one. So we know without any question that as of May 27, Donald doesn't have more than $165 million in cash and securities and bonds.

"And trust me, I've got a lot of more than that in cash, securities, and bonds," he continued. "And so you know, I'm willing to bet dimes against dollars that that's pretty much what he's got."