Marco Rubio: Trump Will Learn On The Job

"And that's my sense of it, as he settles into this role as the nominee and ultimately the president, access to these issues is going to begin to, in some ways, kind of shape some of the policy positions given reality versus perhaps what you might read about on a blog somewhere."

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says his "sense" is that Donald Trump's positions on issues will more fully develop as he takes on the role as president.

"I view the Senate as a place that can always act as a check and balance on whoever the next president is," Rubio said on WGN radio on Wednesday. "I also think there's something to be said for, once you're actually in that position, once you're actually working at this thing, and you're in there, and you start to have access to information that perhaps you didn't have before, especially for someone that's never been in politics, I think it starts to impact your views a little bit."

"And that's my sense of it, as he settles into this role as the nominee and ultimately the president, access to these issues is going to begin to, in some ways, kind of shape some of the policy positions given reality versus perhaps what you might read about on a blog somewhere. So I think that's gonna be a real factor," Rubio said.

Rubio added that even though it's an "open question" whether Trump will ultimately become more informed on the issues, "we know exactly what we're gonna get" from Hillary Clinton.