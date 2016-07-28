Longtime TPP Supporter Mike Pence Now Says It's Like Obamacare

"As Donald and I sat down and talked earlier on, he talked to me about questioning the wisdom of these multi-country trade agreements that then, when they're not working out, the way that clearly NAFTA is not any longer, it's very difficult to unwind"

Donald Trump's running mate Mike Pence, a longtime supporter of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and other nearly every other free trade agreement, now says the deal is comparable to Obamacare.



"With the TPP, it feels a little bit like Obamacare, you remember when Nancy Pelosi said, 'We gotta pass this bill so we can find out what's in it,'" Pence said Thursday on the Laura Ingraham Show. He cited Carrier announcing it was moving 1,400 Indianapolis jobs to Mexico as proof trade deals needed to be reworked.

Earlier in the program, Pence explained why he no longer supported free trade agreements like NAFTA and TPP.

"I believe you can be convinced," said Pence when asked if he could be trusted on trade. "You're absolutely right, I think throughout my career I've strongly supported free trade in measures that have came before the Congress."

"When I was asked to support free trade initiatives as governor of Indiana, I supported them," he continued. "But frankly, we're on the verge of electing one of the best negotiators in the world. As Donald and I sat down and talked earlier on, he talked to me about questioning the wisdom of these multi-country trade agreements that then, when they're not working out, the way that clearly NAFTA is not any longer, it's very difficult to unwind"

Pence said trade deals should be on a country-by-country basis.