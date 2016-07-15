BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Listen To The Amazing Opening Theme Song To Mike Pence's Radio Show

politics

Listen To The Amazing Opening Theme Song To Mike Pence's Radio Show

"INDIANA'S TALKING THE MIIIIKE PENCE SHOW."

By Andrew Kaczynski

Headshot of Andrew Kaczynski

Andrew Kaczynski

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 15, 2016, at 4:27 p.m. ET

Tasos Katopodis / AFP / Getty Images


For years in the 1990s, Donald Trump's running mate Mike Pence hosted a local radio show in Indiana.

Here's the introduction to that show. The clip was played on the Howie Carr Show on Friday.

Take a listen:

SoundCloud
View this track on SoundCloud
w.soundcloud.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT