Libertarian Bill Weld: You Know What GOP Delegates Did After Passing Anti-Porn Measure

Libertarian vice presidential nominee Bill Weld on Thursday called the Republican delegates who added an anti-pornography measure to the GOP platform "hypocritical" and the "very worst of the movement conservative."

Appearing on the Michael Smerconish Show, Weld was asked about the NY Times’ report on the anti-porn measure and it being called “a text that can seem almost Victorian in its moralizing."

"No, I don't think pornography is a public health crisis," Weld told the Michael Smerconish Show on SiriusXM radio channel 124. "You know what those Victorians did when they got home after being, lording it over everybody about pornography."

"I'm not so sure I want to remember," interjected Smerconish. Weld did not immediately respond to a request from BuzzFeed News asking what exactly he thinks the Republican delegates did after passing the anti-porn measure.

"It's so hypocritical," Weld continued in the radio interview. "It's the very worst of the movement conservative. It's the social equivalent of the nanny state."

Weld said Republicans get angry over Democrats telling Republicans what to do with the economy, but do the same with social issues.