Lewandowski: Rubio Was A Boy, Cruz Lived In Canada When Trump Hired Polish Workers

"One wasn't even in the United States, and one wasn't a major contributor to society, and Donald Trump is employing tens of thousands of people at the time, building skyscrapers, helping our economy, and these guys don't want to talk about that."

Donald Trump's campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, over the weekend dismissed Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz for attacking Trump for employing 200 undocumented Polish workers in the 1970s.

Lewandowski said that when Trump hired the workers, Rubio was merely a child and Cruz was still living in Canada.

"This is a desperate attempt from a desperate individual, Marco Rubio," said Lewandowski on the John Fredericks Show this weekend.

"Marco's talking about something that took place basically before he was born. Marco's a young guy with not much experience," he added.

"Donald Trump's life has been an open book, he has an amazingly public life for the last 40 years," he continued. "If want to talk about 40 years ago, I think Ted Cruz was still living in Canada at the time, I'm not sure. So if you're gonna go back that far and talk about that, I do think 40 years ago, Sen. Cruz was still living in Canada, where he was born, and I don't know what Marco was doing 40 years ago, I think the guy was three years old at the time."

Rubio would have been eight at the time of the demolition. Cruz moved to Texas from Canada in 1974, five years before they started building Trump Tower.

