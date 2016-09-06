John McCain Says He Can Work Best With Donald Trump On Immigration





Arizona Sen. John McCain, when asked which presidential candidate he could work best with on the issue of immigration, answered by saying Donald Trump.

McCain, in an interview with Prescott eNews posted to their YouTube on Sunday, added that he could work with any president. He then quickly turned the discussion to criticizing Hillary Clinton.



"Who do you think you can work with the best on the topic of immigration?" McCain was asked.

"Donald Trump," responded the Arizona senator. "I'm sure that I can work with Donald Trump. I can work with any president because that's my job. I can work with any president. And I am still very offended that Hillary Clinton would lie about what she said to the family of the young man that was killed in Libya standing next to his coffin. And then saying that his family misunderstood. That's a lie. While —while they were next to the coffin — flag draped coffin. That's disgraceful."

Earlier in the interview, McCain said the border needs to be secured and then there would be a long path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. He said it would be impossible to deport 11 million people.