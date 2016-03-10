Huckabee Compares 2016 To The French Revolution With GOP Elites As Marie Antoinette

"The Republican establishment doesn't get it, they're being viewed as Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette and we know how that ended up for them."

Mike Huckabee says we are seeing an overthrow of our government similar to the French Revolution, with the Republican establishment playing the role of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, who were beheaded.

"We are seeing nothing less than the overthrow of our government by people in this country who are sick and tired of being gut punched by the elites, by the donor class, who always land on their feet," Huckabee told Kilmeade and Friends earlier this week. "When the economy collapsed, the big guys got bailouts. The guys out there on factory floors got pink slips."

"What we are seeing is really something akin to the French Revolution," said Huckabee. "The Republican establishment doesn't get it, they're being viewed as Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette and we know how that ended up for them."

Huckabee, blasting Wall Street's role in the financial crisis of 2008, said Washington, D.C. had a tone deafness to how "very angry" people were at them.