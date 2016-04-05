How Many Pairs Of Pajamas Does Ted Cruz Think Chuck Norris Owns?
A deep dive.
Ted Cruz likes to tell jokes.
He's fond of one in particular about Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris.
The joke follows a very simple construction. Some people, usually children, wear Superman pajamas. Superman wears Chuck Norris pajamas. And Chuck Norris wears the pajamas of whichever politician Cruz is attempting to flatter at the time.
A thorough investigation by BuzzFeed News over the course of 15 minutes found that Cruz has told this joke about no fewer than four different politicians: Rep. Steve King, Sen. Mike Lee, Gov. Scott Walker, and former Sen. Jim Demint.
It is unclear if Chuck Norris owns any of these pajamas.
