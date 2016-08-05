Gov. Paul LePage: I Told Trump He Needs To Be More Disciplined

"I told him if you don't win, if you don't win, we're gonna have to take the stars off the flag and put bananas on."

Maine Gov. Paul LePage, a supporter of Donald Trump known for making controversial statements, says he told Trump during a meeting on Thursday to be more disciplined in his campaign for president of the United States.



"I told him one word: discipline," LePage said on the Howie Carr Show on Thursday. "He said, 'what do you mean?' I said, 'from here on out, everybody's gonna wanna try to trip you so you better have discipline. He said, 'oh, I get it. I get it.'"

"He said, 'what do you mean?' That's not a good sign Gov. LePage," responded Carr, a prominent Trump supporter on talk radio.

"You know what I mean, when I said 'discipline, discipline,' and he said, 'what do you mean?' I said, 'everybody's gonna come after you.' And he said, 'oh, oh, I see, I get it.' And so, yeah, we had a good conversation," responded the governor. "But, he needs to get — he needs to do it."

"You just need to be focused, if he focuses on what he needs to do, and I told him, this elections bigger than you. This election's about the United States," added LePage. "I told him if you don't win, if you don't win, we're gonna have to take the stars off the flag and put bananas on."