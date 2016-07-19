GOP Senate Candidate Joe Heck: Trump Hasn't Earned My Wife's Vote Yet

"Look, my wife is here, if he wants to earn my wife’s vote, he needs to figure out how to talk."

Nevada Rep. Joe Heck, who is running for U.S. Senate in the state, said during a meet-and-greet at a pizza place that he sharply disagrees with Donald Trump, adding that his party's presumptive nominee has not earned his wife's vote.

The full video of the Saturday event was posted yesterday on YouTube by Let's Talk Nevada.



"Well I look at who the alternative is," said Heck when asked if he supports Trump. "It’s somebody who lied to the families of four heroes who died in Benghazi, it’s somebody who was under criminal investigation for mishandling classified information. Set up a private email server for her convenience, put classified information at risk, who is seen by the vast majority of America as being untrustworthy. So I will support our nominee."



"That doesn’t answer the question," a questioner said, pushing Heck. Heck responded he didn't agree with Trump's comments on women and minorities.

"Well I don’t think that all because you don’t agree with somebody 80% of the time or 20% of the time, doesn’t mean that they don’t have a position that you can work with," he said. "Look, I don’t agree with how he talks about women, how he talks about minorities—look, my wife is here, if he wants to earn my wife’s vote, he needs to figure out how to talk."

"Well that is kind of a good thing for a president to be able to talk," the questioner again asked. "Well Clinton is no good, but how can you support that guy?"

"Well, because I can’t support Hillary Clinton," Heck responded. "That’s it!"

Watch the full thing below: