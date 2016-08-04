GOP Congressman: Trump Has “Thoughts In His Head That Should Just Stay There”

"Hillary Clinton has thoughts in her head that she chooses to keep there and not post on her Twitter account."

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York says Donald Trump has many thoughts in his head that he should just keep there.

“He can’t overthink this, and I would also say, everyone has thoughts (inaudible) you know what, I’m gonna keep that thought in my head and not post it on my Twitter account,” Zeldin said on L.I. in the A.M on Thursday morning. “From that respect he has certain thoughts in his head that should just stay there. Hillary Clinton has thoughts in her head that she chooses to keep there and not post on her Twitter account. That is just so important for anyone running for office.”

“My best advice for anyone running for office, whether Donald Trump or anyone in the future is to stick to your positions on issues, your vision, outline productive contrasts between yourself and your opponent,” Zeldin said.

The Long Island Republican added when Trump stuck to his message, like he did in the primary, he won.