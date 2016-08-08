GOP Congressman: Clinton Should Be "In Jail Right Now," Not Running

"That is the exact reason why she should not have done what she did and why she should be in jail right now as supposed to running for president."

Rep. Duncan Hunter of California, an early Congressional backer of Donald Trump says Hillary Clinton should be in prison, not running for president.



"The fact is that her information was compromised," Hunter said on Kilmeade and Friends on Monday. "That's why you don't use a personal server to send our sources names through email. That is why you don't do that. That is the exact reason why she should not have done what she did and why she should be in jail right now as supposed to running for president."



Hunter made the comments discussing an executed Iranian nuclear scientist who it was claimed cooperated with U.S. intelligence officials. Clinton advisers discussed the scientist, email records show, but the scientist was publicly discussed by U.S. officials long before the emails were released.

The F.B.I. has said they found no evidence Clinton's private emailer server was hacked; officials have said it was possible that it happened, but they did not recover evidence that it happened.