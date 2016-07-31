Trump Boasted In 2014 Of Receiving Gift From Putin And Meeting His Advisers

On Sunday, Donald Trump denied that he had any relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with ABC News.



Trump added his previous talk of him having a relationship with Putin was just the two saying nice things about each other.



"I don't know what it means by having a relationship," Trump added. "I mean, he was saying very good things about me. But I don't have a relationship with him."

In 2014, during a speech at CPAC Trump, though, boasted about meeting with Putin's advisers — even receiving a gift and personal note from Putin during the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.

"You know, I was in Moscow a couple months ago, I own the Miss Universe pageant and they treated me so great," Trump said then. "Putin even sent me a present, beautiful present, with a beautiful note, I spoke to all of his people. You look at what he's doing with President Obama he's like toying with him. He's toying with him."



In 2013, Trump told MSNBC he had a relationship with Putin. Mother Jones posted video last week of Trump saying he talked "indirectly and directly" with Putin in a 2014 press conference.