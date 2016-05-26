BuzzFeed News

Drama! Trump Super PAC Strategist Suggests Roger Stone Is Jealous Of Him

politics

"I always kind of got jobs that Roger thought he should have."

By Andrew Kaczynski

Andrew Kaczynski

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 26, 2016

Ed Rollins, the strategist and co-chairman of a super PAC backing Donald Trump, suggested on the Alan Colmes Show this week that longtime Trump ally Roger Stone is jealous of his success.

Rollins, who runs the pro-Trump Great America PAC, said he expects competition from other super PACs, but does not expect Stone to be much of a competitor. Stone tweeted earlier this month that Rollins "is an incompetent buffoon who can't find his ass with both hands."

"Well, I have a long history, it's not a good history with Roger Stone," Rollins said. "I'll bite my tongue and not say anything."

"We have a long history," Rollins added. "I always kind of got jobs that Roger thought he should have. I don't want to say it's jealousy, it maybe something else. But there is nothing I can do about it."

