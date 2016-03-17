Trump On Ego: "People With Too Much Will Tend Toward Dictatorial Personalities"

"People with no ego will have very little life force, and people with too much will tend toward dictatorial personalities."

Donald Trump says having an ego is important to success, but once warned that too much ego can lead to a "dictatorial personalities."

In his 2009 book Think Like a Champion: An Informal Education In Business and Life, Trump wrote:

"Having an ego and acknowledging it is a healthy choice. Our ego is the center of our consciousness and gives us a sense of purpose. People with no ego will have very little life force, and people with too much will tend toward dictatorial personalities. As with everything, keeping a good balance is important. Your ego can serve to keep your momentum moving forward. It can keep you vibrant and productive. It can keep your focus where it should be, which is on your work. After awhile, you won't have to tell people about your success because they'll already know about it. Do not disregard your ego."

Trump wrote the comments in the chapter of his self-help book "tell people about your success" where he said you should use your successes to your advantage, such as getting a good dinner table.

Trump also wrote in the book that Obama is a champion.