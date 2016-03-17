Donald Trump's Marital Advice: Divorce "Griping And Bitching" Wives

"If he doesn’t lose the ballbreaker, his career will go nowhere."

Count the thrice-married Donald Trump as not a fan of Marital therapy. In his book The Art of the Comeback, released in 1997, The Donald offered this advice: Divorce your "griping and bitching" wife.

Who needs nagging, asked The Donald.

"Often, I will tell friends whose wives are constantly nagging them about this or that that they're better off leaving and cutting their losses," wrote Trump. "I'm not a great believer in always trying to work things out, because it just doesn't happen that way. For a man to be successful he needs support at home, just like my father had from my mother, not someone who is always griping and bitching. When a man has to endure a woman who is not supportive and complains constantly about his not being home enough or not being attentive enough, he will not be very successful unless he is able to cut the cord."

Trump had just divorced his second wife, Marla Maples, who he began an affair with while married to first wife, Ivana.

In 2003 appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Trump said he married Maples because she got pregnant with their daughter, Tiffany.

"At the time it was like, 'Excuse me, what happened?" Trump stated he said to Maples when learning about the pregnancy. "And then I said, 'Well, what are we going to do about this?'"

"She said, 'Oh, are you serious? This is the most beautiful day of our lives,'" Trump said Maples responded.

"I said, 'Oh great.' So I said, 'Do you want to get married?'"

Later in the chapter, Trump discusses telling a friend who said his wife said he was "working too hard and too long and wasn't devoting enough time or energy to her" to divorce his wife.

"If he doesn't lose the ballbreaker, his career will go nowhere," Trump wrote.