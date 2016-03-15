Donald Trump's Favorite Luxury Brands Are Mostly Foreign

"To have the best, you have to know the best," Trump says.

Donald Trump has campaigned on making America great again, but a reading of his book, Think Like a Billionaire, reveals that when it comes to luxury goods, Trump believes most of the finer things in life are foreign-made.

Billionaires, Trump says, "are not defined simply by the size of their holdings but also by the quality of their stuff."

"To have the best, you have to know the best," Trump writes. "Thinking like a billionaire means recognizing the best and enjoying the best. Of course, it takes practice. Can you confidently name the top five jewelers in the world? The best champagne? The best, most exclusive real estate? The most highly rated restaurants? The top art dealers? If not, you've got a long way to go to be a billionaire. But don't feel bad, because I don't know all the answers—other than the real estate ones—either!"

Here are the products Trump views as "the best":