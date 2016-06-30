BuzzFeed News

Donald Trump Was Praising Bill Clinton As A "Terrific Guy" As Recently As 2014

"He actually hits the ball very nicely."

By Andrew Kaczynski

Posted on June 30, 2016, at 9:42 a.m. ET

Donald Trump calls former President Clinton "one of the worst abusers of women in U.S. history," but just two years ago, he was praising Clinton as a "terrific guy" with a nice golf swing.

In September of that year, in an appearance on ESPN radio, he said the former president was an underrated golfer.

"I've played with Bill Clinton a lot," Trump said on the Dan Le Batard Show. "He's a terrific guy. And, he's actually a very underrated golfer. He likes to play but he actually hits the ball very nicely."

Trump has a history of praising the Clintons, and even defended Bill Clinton publicly in the aftermath of the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Clinton still has a locker at Trump's golf course in Westchester County near the Clinton's upstate home.

