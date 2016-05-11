Trump In 2011: I'll Release My Tax Returns When Obama Releases His Birth Certificate

"I think I may tie mine into his birth certificate."

When Donald Trump was considering a presidential bid in 2011, he vowed to release his tax returns if President Obama released his birth certificate.

"Maybe I'm going to do the tax returns when Obama does his birth certificate," Trump said in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos "I may tie my tax returns, I'd love to give my tax returns, I may tie my tax returns into Obama's birth certificate."

"I think I may tie mine into his birth certificate," Trump continued. "But I've built a great company. It's a strong company. It's an under-levered company. I've got a lot of cash and a tremendous net worth, far greater than even numbers that you've read. And if I decide to run."

Trump said this week he would not be releasing his tax returns before the election, citing a mysterious IRS audit.

A week after his 2011 comments, President Obama released his birth certificate. ABC News later caught up with Trump, who said he'd release them at "the appropriate time."

"Yeah, at the appropriate time," Trump said when asked.

"So you'll do it," Trump was asked.

"Yeah, at the appropriate time I'm going to do it," Trump responded.