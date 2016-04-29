Donald Trump On Criticism Of Tyson Endorsement: "We Will Take The Endorsement"

"What does she want me to do, tell him I don't want his endorsement? Should I do that? You think I should do that? I don't think so."

Donald Trump responded to criticism from Carly Fiorina that he was touting in Indiana the endorsement of Mike Tyson, who was convicted of rape in the state.

"Well, a lot guys have endorsed me, a lot of people," Trump said on the Mike Slater Show on Friday. "I noticed that Mike Tyson endorsed me over the internet and we will take the endorsement."

"Look, he's a tough cookie," Trump continued. "He had difficulty, but a lot of people had difficulty, but Mike Tyson did me endorse me. What does she want me to do, tell him I don't want his endorsement? Should I do that? You think I should do that? I don't think so. So, I really know nothing about it other than I heard Mike Tyson endorsed me."

On the same show earlier in the day, and in other appearances, Fiorina had taken Trump to task for touting Tyson's endorsement.

"I'll take Mike Pence over convicted rapist Mike Tyson," she said. "Not a tough guy, not a champ."

Trump defended Tyson in 1992 when he was convicted of rape (for which he spent three years in prison), saying Tyson was "railroaded" in his case and suggesting the victim hadn't been raped at all.