Donald Trump Literally Today On Iraq: "I Said Get Out"

"I said, get out. I said don't go in to Iraq. But, I also said get out."

Donald Trump oddly admitted on Monday he called for U.S. troops to be withdrawn from Iraq — just one day after slamming President Obama for the same.



Trump was speaking to Wisconsin NBC affiliate WEAU where he made the comments.

"I said, get out. I said don't go in, OK, to Iraq," Trump said, citing his frequent and false claim that he always opposed the Iraq War. "But, I also said get out, but I also said keep the oil. Therefore, you're staying back to keep the oil. If they would have kept the oil, they would have had no money to fund. You wouldn't have ISIS, and I've been saying that for years. Even you must have heard me say that over the years. But, I've always said keep the oil. And, he got out, announced the date, and just a very bad thing. A very bad thing happened."

Trump blasted for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq in his foreign policy speech Monday saying it led to the rise of ISIS.

"After we had made those hard-fought sacrifices and gains, we should never have made such a sudden withdrawal — on a timetable advertised to our enemies," Trump said Monday. "Al Qaeda in Iraq had been decimated, and Obama and Clinton gave it new life and allowed it to spread across the world."

As BuzzFeed News reported last week, Trump loudly called for the immediate removal of U.S. troops from Iraq in 2006, 2007, and 2008. He has said the same policy created ISIS.