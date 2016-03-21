Donald Trump: I Don't Remember Some Of My Degrading Comments About Women

Trump says many of his controversial comments about women were just "show business."

Donald Trump, confronted with an attack ad featuring some of the degrading remarks he has made about women in the past, dismissed his statements as "show business" and claimed he didn't even recognize some of them.

"No, I think people understand," Trump told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Monday. "First of all, half of that was show business. The dropping to the knees, that was in The Apprentice. The Rosie O'Donnell stuff. I think people understand. Look, these politicians, I know them. They say far worse when they're in closed doors or where they're with a group of people that they trust. A lot of that's show business stuff."

In the hours of audio reviewed by BuzzFeed News, much of which was cited times in the attack ad, Trump ranked, rated, and degraded women. Just today, BuzzFeed News posted audio of Trump suggestively claiming Eva Longoria's short height meant she would "come up to you know where."

Trump said the comments didn't reflect how he viewed women.

"Of course not, nobody respects women more than I do. No one takes care of women — and they take care of me. It's show business," he said.

"I don't even know some of those statements. I don't even know what they are. Nobody respects women more than I do."

Trump added that he would handle women's health issues better than Hillary Clinton.