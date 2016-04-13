Donald Trump Has Tweeted A Lot Of Fake Albert Einstein Quotations

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits” — not Albert Einstein.

Among the insults and boasts that litter Donald Trump's Twitter feed are fortune cookie-esque nuggets of wisdom from famous figures in history.

One of Trump's go-to sages is theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. whose wisdom Trump has quoted several times. A review of Trump's tweets, however,

reveals that many of the quotations Trump has attributed to Einstein have been found by experts to not actually have come from the famous scientist.