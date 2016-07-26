BuzzFeed News

Democratic Senator: DNC Leak "Shouldn't Have Happened," DWS Had To Go

"Yes, she did, the emails shouldn't have happened and she needed to step down and I appreciate the fact that she did that for party unity."

By Andrew Kaczynski

Posted on July 26, 2016, at 2:07 p.m. ET

Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Debbie Wasserman Schultz had to step down after Wikileaks released a batch of almost 20,000 DNC emails on its website on Friday.

"Yes, she did, the emails shouldn't have happened and she needed to step down and I appreciate the fact that she did that for party unity," the Michigan senator said on SiriusXM radio's The Michael Smerconish Program.

