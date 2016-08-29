David Duke Robocall Urges Voters To Vote For Him And Donald Trump

"We're losing our country. Look at the Super Bowl salute to the Black Panther cop killers. It's time to stand up and vote for Donald Trump for president and vote for me, David Duke for the U.S. Senate."

A robocall from white nationalist and former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke urges voters to vote for him for U.S. Senate in Louisiana and for Donald Trump for president.

"Unless massive immigration is stopped now, we'll be out numbered and outvoted in our own nation. It's happening," Duke says. "We're losing our gun rights, our free speech. We're taxed to death. We're losing our jobs and businesses to unfair trade. We're losing our country. Look at the Super Bowl salute to the Black Panther cop killers.

"It's time to stand up and vote for Donald Trump for president and vote for me, David Duke for the U.S. Senate."

In a phone interview with BuzzFeed News on Monday, Duke confirmed that the call was his.

"Everyone is saying they're voting for Duke and Trump," he said. "A blind man told me he was voting for Duke and Trump. The response has been overwhelming."

Here's the full text of the robocall:

"Hi, this is David Duke. I'm sorry I missed you. I'm running for U.S. Senate. I'll tell the truth that no other candidate will dare say. Unless massive immigration is stopped now, we'll be out numbered and outvoted in our own nation. It's happening. We're losing our gun rights, our free speech. We're taxed to death. We're losing our jobs and businesses to unfair trade. We're losing our country. Look at the Super Bowl salute to the Black Panther cop killers. It's time to stand up and vote for Donald Trump for president and vote for me David Duke for the U.S. Senate. I'd love to hear from you. To find out more contribute or volunteer for the DavidDuke.com. Go to Davidduke.com. Together, we'll save America and save Louisiana. Paid for by the Duke campaign."

The Trump campaign repudiated Duke's robocall in a comment to Politico.







