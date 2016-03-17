Chris Wallace On Trump Skipping Debate: Policy "Isn't His Strong Point"

"Let's face it, when it comes to the details of policy, it isn't his strong point."

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said in a radio interview on Wednesday that he understood why Donald Trump pulled out of the now-cancelled debate that would have taken place next week, saying policy isn't Trump's strong suit.

"I don't think it's an illogical move from him," Wallace said on the radio show Kilmeade and Friends. "If I were Trump or I were Trump's campaign manager, I would say, there have been a dozen debates, he appeared in 11 of them. I don't think he will pay the price at all now that the debate has been canceled."

He continued, saying, "I don't think it's necessarily the best venue for him. Let's face it, when it comes to the details of policy, it isn't his strong point. His strong point is kind of his gut, visceral, broad brush picture appeal as opposed to well let's drill down into the fine point of this."

Wallace said he didn't understand Kasich's decision to pull out of the debate once Trump announced his intention to skip, especially given that Kasich has complained about not getting enough speaking time in prior debates.

"Kasich has whined in every debate about how he doesn't get called on," he said. "If he had said, 'yes, I will be in that debate,' we would have held the debate. And he and Cruz would have had two hours to debate policy."

Wallace said it was possible Kasich was eyeing the vice presidential nomination.

"Maybe he is thinking let's keep that avenue open as a possible running mate, he said. "I know he has denied it, that he would ever be the vice president."