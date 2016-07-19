BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Ben Carson: Obama Administration Offered Me Surgeon General Job But I Didn't Take It

politics

Ben Carson: Obama Administration Offered Me Surgeon General Job But I Didn't Take It

"The Obama administration, before they found out who I really was, offered me that position."

By Andrew Kaczynski

Headshot of Andrew Kaczynski

Andrew Kaczynski

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 19, 2016, at 1:32 p.m. ET

Kirk Irwin / Getty Images
SoundCloud
View this track on SoundCloud
w.soundcloud.com

In a radio interview about whether he might serve in Donald Trump's administration, Ben Carson said he was offered the post of surgeon general by President Obama's administration.

"I will certainly continue to talk to [Trump] and advise him, but I do not want a government position," Carson said on the Alan Colmes Show on Monday.

"Surgeon General Carson?" asked Colmes.

"You know George W. Bush offered me that position. The Obama administration, before they found out who I really was, offered me that position. No, I'm not interested."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT