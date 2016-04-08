Ben Carson:"Very, Very Difficult" For Trump To Get Enough Delegates Before The Convention

Carson also said it would be "very, very difficult" for Trump to get enough delegates to clinch the nomination before the convention.

Dr. Ben Carson, who is a surrogate for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, said in a radio interview on Friday that he would advise the Republican frontrunner to read the bible and conceded that it would be difficult for Trump to get enough delegates to clinch the nomination before the convention.

Carson told WABC's Rita Cosby that Trump realizes he needs to change his personality to win.

"For him, it's a matter of just switching over to his normal persona as opposed to the Apprentice persona," Carson said. Carson added that Trump would be doing policy speeches to help with this.

The neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate said he would advise Trump to pray and read the bible, saying he "certainly hopes" Trump will be more humble.

"I would say read the Bible and pray," Carson said. "And learn how to put yourself in other people's shoes, that's what did it for me."

Carson added that he believed it would be hard for Trump to get the number of delegates to clinch the nomination before the convention.

"I think everybody recognizes that it is going to be very, very difficult, but it's still possible," he said. "And I think a little bit of tacking more toward the compassionate side as opposed to the tough side would help quite a bit."