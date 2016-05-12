The Cannes Master Of Ceremonies May Have Made A Rape Joke About Woody Allen

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

"It would take a lot to offend me," he said at a lunch with reporters in Cannes on Thursday. "I'm a comic myself and I feel [comedians] should be free to make whatever jokes they want."

Allen's biggest issue was with the length of ceremony. "To me, that is the mistake of the show," he said. "It goes on for too long. Cut that down.”

When Vanity Fair's Julie Miller asked about Farrow's guest column in The Hollywood Reporter, Allen said he hadn't read it. “I said everything I had to say about that whole issue in The New York Times. I have moved so far past it," Allen explained. "I never think about it. I work. I said I was never going to comment on it again."

Variety's Ramin Setoodeh pressed Allen on the issue, asking if he'd ever read what Farrow had to say. "I made the decision I think five years ago never to read a review of my movie. Never read an interview. Never read anything, because you can easily become obsessed with yourself," Allen said. "I don’t like to hear that a critic thinks my film is a masterpiece and I don’t like to hear that a critic thinks my film misses.”

“But this isn’t a critic,” Setoodeh responded. “It's your son."

"I've said all I have to say about it," Allen replied.

Read the full interviews at Variety and Vanity Fair.