Yankee Candle Holiday Orders Are Delayed Big Time And Moms Are Freaking Out

"My kids are adults and they come home for Christmas and expect to see those familiar smells," one mom told BuzzFeed News. "And that's what so disappointing."

Yankee Candle, the favorite holiday candle brand of moms everywhere, has infuriated hundreds of customers who bought up big in Black Friday sales but have not received their brightly colored candle in a jar in time for Christmas.

Angry customers are posting on the company's Facebook and Twitter accounts, complaining that they've received no response after inquiring about orders placed over 10 days ago but not yet shipped.



Others say they've spent over two hours waiting for someone to answer the customer service line. When BuzzFeed News rang the line on Monday, a recorded message said, "Our hold times are exceeding an hour and the queue is too long," before the call automatically terminated.

Two hours now... I can assure you I will never be ordering another @TheYankeeCandle product again. This is awful service.

@TheYankeeCandle I have sat on hold 2.5 hours yesterday with no answer, I have tweeted and emailed you with no response. Where is my order? This is unacceptable and terrible customer service.

One took a photo of her phone to show her two-hour call length.



At least two people posted on behalf of their moms.

my moms been on hold for 2+ hours trying to buy CANDLES. @TheYankeeCandle can y’all do something pls i want my mom back

@TheYankeeCandle y’all my mom has been on hold with you for almost two hours are you capable of handling your customers or

Missouri mom Cindy Spurgeon placed an order for eight holiday candles on Dec. 6. "It's kind of a running joke in my family that I always have so many Yankee Candles," she told BuzzFeed News.

But 10 days later, her order of Christmas Cookie, Red Apple Wreath, Christmas Eve, and Home for the Holiday candles had not yet been sent. She has shelves set aside in her rural Missouri home closet specifically for the 12-15 Yankee Candle candles she has at any given time and ranks them according to season. "I love the fall and winter ones, they are my absolute favorite," said Spurgeon, 61. "It gets to be September and I start getting their pumpkin and apple. And then I slide right into Christmas. And this year I’m going to be without Christmas!" She reached out to customer service and received no response, before tweeting at them on Monday.

@TheYankeeCandle I am a VERY loyal, long-time customer. I have purchased so many candles in the past, my husband was not pleased. With that said, I placed an order Dec. 6, so I would have my faves for Xmas. So far, no candles, no response. #pissed

"What I really want from them is an explanation. Tell me what is going on," she said. "I am a huge Christmas person," said Spurgeon. "My kids are adults and they come home for Christmas and expect to see those familiar smells. And that's what so disappointing." Tami Smith, a 42-year-old mom from Columbus, Georgia, told BuzzFeed News she has been hankering for the sweet scent of a Magical Frosted Forest candle. She likes it because "it's Christmassy" but "it doesn't slap you in the face when you walk in." "It smells like Christmas trees but not too Christmas tree-ey," she clarified. "I feel like I'm in a Magical Frosted Forest." She purchased six of her beloved candles three weeks ago, but her order still had not been shipped.

"In the meantime, they’re sending me other offers to buy more candles," said Smith. She emailed twice over the last week but got no response, so tweeted at the company on Monday. “I really want my candle, daggumit!" she told BuzzFeed News. The candle is something she lights on Christmas morning with her daughter at home, before they head to her husband's family to build a gingerbread house. "It’s not going to be so magical this Christmas," said Smith, laughing. "I'm kidding, I'm kidding, yes it will." "It’s a candle, it’s not dire at all," said Smith. "But I spent money that I could have probably used on something else."



