Yankee Candle Holiday Orders Are Delayed Big Time And Moms Are Freaking Out
"My kids are adults and they come home for Christmas and expect to see those familiar smells," one mom told BuzzFeed News. "And that's what so disappointing."
Yankee Candle, the favorite holiday candle brand of moms everywhere, has infuriated hundreds of customers who bought up big in Black Friday sales but have not received their brightly colored candle in a jar in time for Christmas.
Angry customers are posting on the company's Facebook and Twitter accounts, complaining that they've received no response after inquiring about orders placed over 10 days ago but not yet shipped.
Others say they've spent over two hours waiting for someone to answer the customer service line.
When BuzzFeed News rang the line on Monday, a recorded message said, "Our hold times are exceeding an hour and the queue is too long," before the call automatically terminated.
One took a photo of her phone to show her two-hour call length.
At least two people posted on behalf of their moms.
Missouri mom Cindy Spurgeon placed an order for eight holiday candles on Dec. 6. "It's kind of a running joke in my family that I always have so many Yankee Candles," she told BuzzFeed News.
But 10 days later, her order of Christmas Cookie, Red Apple Wreath, Christmas Eve, and Home for the Holiday candles had not yet been sent.
She has shelves set aside in her rural Missouri home closet specifically for the 12-15 Yankee Candle candles she has at any given time and ranks them according to season. "I love the fall and winter ones, they are my absolute favorite," said Spurgeon, 61. "It gets to be September and I start getting their pumpkin and apple. And then I slide right into Christmas. And this year I’m going to be without Christmas!"
She reached out to customer service and received no response, before tweeting at them on Monday.
"What I really want from them is an explanation. Tell me what is going on," she said.
"I am a huge Christmas person," said Spurgeon. "My kids are adults and they come home for Christmas and expect to see those familiar smells. And that's what so disappointing."
Tami Smith, a 42-year-old mom from Columbus, Georgia, told BuzzFeed News she has been hankering for the sweet scent of a Magical Frosted Forest candle. She likes it because "it's Christmassy" but "it doesn't slap you in the face when you walk in."
"It smells like Christmas trees but not too Christmas tree-ey," she clarified. "I feel like I'm in a Magical Frosted Forest."
She purchased six of her beloved candles three weeks ago, but her order still had not been shipped.
"In the meantime, they’re sending me other offers to buy more candles," said Smith.
She emailed twice over the last week but got no response, so tweeted at the company on Monday. “I really want my candle, daggumit!" she told BuzzFeed News.
The candle is something she lights on Christmas morning with her daughter at home, before they head to her husband's family to build a gingerbread house. "It’s not going to be so magical this Christmas," said Smith, laughing. "I'm kidding, I'm kidding, yes it will."
"It’s a candle, it’s not dire at all," said Smith. "But I spent money that I could have probably used on something else."
Green Bay, Wisconsin mom Jen Matrisciano ordered four candles on Dec. 5 for her daughters and for her mother-in-law: Steamed Vanilla Milk, Christmas Cookie, All Is Bright, and Holiday Lights.
Her two beloved daughters — aged 12 and 15 — live in Ohio and as they are having Christmas apart, she wanted to send them the candles as a present. But the order wasn't shipped in time. "It throws a wrench in it a little bit," she said.
The package to her daughters was posted on Monday — without candles. "It's one less present," she said.
After hearing nothing back from her multiple attempts to contact Yankee Candle, Matrisciano began to worry she'd gotten scammed. "It’s the time of the year for scams," she said. "Made me start thinking, Was I on the official Yankee Candle link?"
Yankee Candle did not respond to a request for comment before deadline. But after talking to BuzzFeed News, all three moms got word that their orders had finally shipped.
But Matrisciano will have to wait for the summer break to give the candle to her daughters. "It will be an odd mid-summer Christmas candle," she said.
-
Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.