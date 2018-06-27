Workers At The Tent Facility Holding Children That Has Sparked Outrage Say "It's Just A Job"

"I’m not here for the politics. I’m just here to provide for my family," one worker told BuzzFeed News.

EL PASO, Texas — The Trump administration's policy separating parents from children at the border has become a massive national controversy that's sparked a conversation about treating people with civility — but for the contract workers at the Tornillo tent facility housing children, it's just another day at work.

"It's just a job," one worker at the Texas facility, 30 miles outside of El Paso, told BuzzFeed News. He was sent by his employer to work there. He asked to remain anonymous and requested his job and hometown not be published.

"I’m not here for the politics. I’m just here to provide for my family," said the father of one.

Furious public protest over footage of children kept in cages and separated from parents has greeted Trump administration staffers. A Virginia restaurant owner kicked press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders out, people protested outside the DC home of White House adviser Stephen Miller, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was shouted out of a Mexican restaurant, and more than two dozen people were arrested in Los Angeles protesting Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

One worker — a 17-year-old — works for a catering company that provides all the food for the children and staff at Tornillo. He's working during his summer break between junior and senior year of high school.

Two major protests at the camp, attended by politicians, celebrities, and human rights activists, "made us seem like we were the bad guys," he said. "We’re not abusing children, we’re not doing anything wrong to them, if anything we’re trying to help them. We’re trying to feed them and, I guess, distract them from the hard truth of the world."

The workers told BuzzFeed News the politics is irrelevant to them. It's a good paying job they said, and they're helping the children housed there.



BuzzFeed News spoke with six workers at the Tornillo tent facility, and all asked to remain anonymous. The workers mainly came from across Texas. Most did not know how long they would be there for, with one saying he was told until February 2019.

Many other contractors refused to speak to BuzzFeed News, saying they were under strict instructions not to talk to the press. One group denied they were working at Tornillo, saying instead they worked for "children's birthday party caterers."