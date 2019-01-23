A White Supremacist Who Stabbed And Killed A Black Man Pleaded Guilty To Terrorism Charges

White supremacist James Jackson, 30, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stabbing and killing a black man as an act of domestic terrorism.

"White nationalism will not be normalized in New York," said Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr in a statement. "If you come here to kill New Yorkers in the name of white nationalism, you will be investigated, prosecuted, and incapacitated like the terrorist that you are."

On March 20, 2017, Jackson, who is white, stabbed Timothy Caughman in the back with a 26-inch sword in midtown Manhattan.



Caughman, a 66-year-old black man who'd been collecting cans for recycling, staggered into a police station a block away, before collapsing and dying of his injuries.

After Jackson's arrest, he told police he'd had taken a bus from Baltimore armed with a sword and two knives specifically to kill black men.

He wanted to "inspire white men to kill black men, to scare black men, and to provoke a race war," according to a press release from the DA's office on Wednesday.