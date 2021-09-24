 Skip To Content
Two Hosts Of "The View" Found Out They Tested Positive For COVID Seconds Before They Were Supposed To Interview Kamala Harris

The vice president was about to walk out when the hosts were suddenly pulled from the set.

By Amber Jamieson

Last updated on September 24, 2021, at 1:59 p.m. ET

Posted on September 24, 2021, at 1:13 p.m. ET

Wearing a black mask, the VP is in front of a US flag
Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris.

Moments before Vice President Kamala Harris was to walk on set for a long-planned interview with ABC's The View, two of the hosts had to leave after testing positive for COVID-19.

In chaotic scenes, a producer told hosts Sonny Hostin and Ana Navarro to go without explaining what was happening.

"Ana and Sunny have to leave," said host Joy Behar, looking confused. "Should I introduce the vice president?"

"Yes," the producer said, but moments later another voice yelled "no" across the studio.

The interview was being filmed at the show's New York City studio.

"Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now," said Behar, after returning from a commercial break, "what happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID."

Two women dressed in blazers look confused
The View

Sonny Hostin and Ana Navarro find out they're being removed from set.

Both Hostin and Navarro are vaccinated against COVID. It is common practice that when the president or vice president is present, people in their closest vicinity are tested for the virus.

Harris instead did the interview via video from another room in the building.

"Sunny and Ana are strong women, and I know they're fine," Harris said. "But it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated, and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse."

Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary to Harris, said in a statement that the vice president did not have any contact with hosts prior to the show. "Her schedule today will continue as planned,” Singh said.

A representative for The View did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' requests for comment.

"There's never a dull moment in television," Behar said.

