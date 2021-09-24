Two Hosts Of "The View" Found Out They Tested Positive For COVID Seconds Before They Were Supposed To Interview Kamala Harris

The vice president was about to walk out when the hosts were suddenly pulled from the set.

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images Vice President Kamala Harris.

Moments before Vice President Kamala Harris was to walk on set for a long-planned interview with ABC's The View, two of the hosts had to leave after testing positive for COVID-19.

In chaotic scenes, a producer told hosts Sonny Hostin and Ana Navarro to go without explaining what was happening. "Ana and Sunny have to leave," said host Joy Behar, looking confused. "Should I introduce the vice president?"



BREAKING: Sunny and Ana have been asked to leave the ABC studio because they tested positive for COVID. #TheView Twitter: @LiveOnTheChat

"Yes," the producer said, but moments later another voice yelled "no" across the studio. The interview was being filmed at the show's New York City studio. "Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now," said Behar, after returning from a commercial break, "what happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID."

The View Sonny Hostin and Ana Navarro find out they're being removed from set.