These Are The Victims Of The West Texas Shooting

Seven people were killed when a gunman opened fire apparently at random on a stretch of highway.

Seven people were killed and 22 injured when a gunman fled an attempted traffic stop, then opened fire apparently at random on a 10-mile stretch of highway in west Texas. Along the way, the gunman hijacked a US Postal Service van and killed the USPS letter carrier, a 29-year-old woman. Other victims include a teenager accompanying her brother to pick up his new truck, and a father driving with his wife and two young children. Here's what we know about the victims: Leilah Hernandez, 15

Leilah Hernandez celebrated her quinceañera three months ago, wearing a beautiful green dress covered in rhinestones. "Such a sweet girl, with such a big heart," wrote Mayra and Manuel Cortinas, who photographed the event, on Facebook. "Beautiful inside and out." The Odessa High School sophomore played basketball. Her classmates planned a memorial in her memory, asking students to wear her number 23 or green on Tuesday morning. The event will be held at a tree at school where she'd meet her friends before first period, which they referred to as "our spot." On Saturday, Hernandez stood next to her brother Nathan as he picked up the keys to a truck he'd saved up for. Also with them was their 9-year-old brother, their mother, and their mother's boyfriend. As they walked out of the dealership, the gunman drove past and shot them. Nathan was hit in the arm. Leilah was hit in the shoulder, near her collarbone, and bled to death as they waited 20 minutes for an ambulance to arrive, her grandmother told the Washington Post. "Help me, help me," Leilah cried while dying, according to her grandmother.

Rest easy mamas I will always love you baby sis it’s sad it had to happen to you I wish I would of been me you still had your whole life ahead of you. Things are going to change from now on but you will always be right next to me I did my best to protect you im sorry baby.

"I will always love you baby sis," Nathan wrote in a tribute to his sister on Twitter. "I wish [it] would of been me you still had your whole life ahead of you." Mary Granados, 29

Mary Granados / Via gofundme.com

Mary Granados, a 29-year-old letter carrier, was driving her mail route when the gunman shot and killed her, then hijacked her USPS van.

"We continue to keep her family in our thoughts," the USPS said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. The postal service's internal law enforcement is assisting police in their investigation. Granados had been on the phone with her twin sister, Rosie, when she was hit. "It was very painful," Rosie said in an interview with CNN. "I just wanted to help her, and I couldn't. I thought she had got bite by a dog or something. I tried calling her name, and she wouldn't answer." Rosie said the family had moved to Odessa from Juarez, Mexico, when they were teenagers. Granados and her boyfriend loved to travel and spend time with family, her sister told CNN. "We are all broken, we are all suffering about this. She was a very beautiful person. She was very friendly and was always smiling," she said.

Granados had been working for the postal service for about a year, and former colleague Leslie Aide launched a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral. "I had the privilege to work with Mary before she started her career at USPS, she was beautiful inside and out, with a great heart and always ready to be a friend, always had a smile on her face!" Aide wrote.

Many supporters of the GoFundMe fundraiser were fellow mail carriers. "I was a mail carrier at the beginning of my career (35+ yrs ago). We just worried about loose dogs then," one wrote. "As a sister letter carrier in Arkansas, my heart is hurt," another commented. Joseph Griffith, 40

Facebook

Joseph Griffith was driving with his wife and two children when he was shot and killed on Saturday, his sister Carla Byrne told the Washington Post.

"This maniac pulled up next to him and shot him, took away his life, murdered my baby brother. Like nothing," she said.

Family and friends also remembered him as a man of faith. "Joe was a Godly man who faithfully loved the Lord, his family and his church," wrote Yolanda Rankin in a GoFundMe for his family. Griffith and his family attended First Baptist Church in Odessa, and fellow churchgoers gathered Sunday morning to pay tribute to Griffith.

"It’s a horrible tragedy for that family to lose Joe, for all of them to be there and be witness to that is just unspeakable," said Rick Pharaoh, who told the Odessa American newspaper that the family had been going to have their portrait taken on Saturday when Griffith was killed.

Griffith had worked as a math teacher, and former students shared their condolences on Facebook. His wife, Becky Griffith, posted on Facebook Sunday morning asking for prayers. "I've been up most of the night and I'd like to ask you all to get up and go to church," she wrote. "Pray for those still fighting for their lives, pray for those devastated by what they witnessed yesterday and pray for those dealing losses. Get the word of God in your heart and love each other." Edwin Peregrino, 25