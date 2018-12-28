Gang Member Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Killing California Police Officer

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department Ronil Singh

Authorities arrested a Sureño gang member for the murder of California police officer Ronil Singh early Wednesday Gustavo Perez Arriaga, a 32-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico, was arrested by Kern County sheriff's deputies at a home in Bakersfield, California, on Friday morning. Singh, a 33-year-old corporal with the Newman Police Department, was shot and killed after stopping Arriaga for a suspected DUI around 1 a.m. local time on Wednesday. Originally from Fiji, Singh served in the Newman Police force since 2011. He lived in Modesto, California, with his wife and 5-month-old son. The news of the suspect's capture was announced at a press conference held by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department, who are running the investigation.

ABC 10 Reggie Singh thanked law enforcement officers during a news conference

"I was waiting for this to happen. I’d like to thank you working day and night to make this happen," Singh's younger brother Reggie said during in the press conference, addressing law enforcement.

Two other men, Adrian Virgen, 25, and Erik Razo Quiroz, 27, were arrested on Thursday for helping Arriaga escape after the shooting. Virgen is the brother of the suspect; Quiroz is his co-worker.



Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said that Arriaga had crossed the border into Arizona illegally several years ago and was planning to flee to Mexico after the shooting. Arriaga had two previous arrests for DUIs, and Singh stopped him for a suspected DUI. Christianson argued that government policies had protected an undocumented immigrant with a criminal history. "So while we absolutely need to stay focused on Officer Singh's service and sacrifice, we can't ignore the fact that this could have been preventable," he said. Arriaga claims he's a member of the Sureños, a Mexican-American street gang from southern California.

"All you have to do is take a look at social media, which by the way got way ahead of us again, and there's plenty of photographic evidence on and in social media, Facebook and other platforms, that clearly shows himself promoting himself as a gangster," said Christianson.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office confirmed that photos posted on social media of a man doing gang signs was the suspect they were looking for. Arriaga will be charged with homicide.