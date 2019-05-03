Their Son Survived The UNC Charlotte Shooting Thanks To A Classmate’s Final Act Of Bravery

Dave Poletti Brandon Poletti, 21 (second from the left), with his brother Austin, 18; father, Dave; and mother, Sharon.

On Tuesday, Dave Poletti, 48, and his siblings were moving their elderly parents into an assisted living apartment in Pennsylvania when suddenly his cellphone rang, flashing an unknown number. It was his son Brandon, a sophomore at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte. Brandon was whispering, and Dave struggled to hear. His son told him not to freak out, but there had been a shooting. "On campus?" Dave asked. "No, in my class," Brandon said. The 21-year-old then said he had to go, and hung up the phone. Dave called his wife, Sharon, then grabbed his brother's and sister-in-law's hands and began praying. At the time he called his dad, Brandon was hiding in a closet across the hall from the classroom where, just minutes earlier, he'd been giving a presentation to his Science, Technology, and Society class when a former student opened fire. Two students — Riley Howell, 21, and Ellis "Reed" Parlier, 19 — were killed. Four others were injured, three critically. Brandon hid under his desk when the shooting began — only running out with other students into the nearby closet when there was a sudden pause in the gunfire. "That could have been when Riley did what he did," Dave said. Dave said he had read about Howell's actions — the muscly kid who loved the outdoors and snowboarding had charged at the shooter after he began firing, helping to take him down — and felt compelled to contact BuzzFeed News to say publicly how grateful he was for Howell's response. "Riley Howell, I believe, is a big reason my son is alive," Dave said.

Howell family Riley Howell

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Chief Kerr Putney has credited Howell with helping save his classmates. "He took the assailant off his feet," Putney said at a press conference Wednesday. "Unfortunately, he gave his life in the process. But his sacrifice saved lives."

The Polettis wants Howell's parents to know how thankful they are. "We are grieving for them and want to thank them for raising a son who gave his life for others," Dave said. "We are truly shaken, yet indebted to his heroism."

Sharon, 51, agreed: "I hope they know, each and every parent and kid in that class feels the same way: extremely sorry for their loss but grateful for who he was and what he did."

Logan Cyrus / AFP / Getty Images Students and faculty kneel to pray at the steps of Kennedy Hall at UNC Charlotte to honor the victims.

Brandon, a computer science major, had just landed his first internship, working for Duke Energy over the summer. His class where the shooting took place is about "the appreciation and understanding of science and the public policy issues related to science and technology," according to the subject description.

When the gunfire began, "he thought it was a drill, until he saw the casings," said his father. After he fled, Brandon borrowed a classmate's cellphone to call his parents. Sharon had her phone charging in another room, and when she noticed the missed call from an unknown number, she assumed it was a spam call. She's grateful her husband happened to pick up, realizing how easy it would have been for no one to answer and how panicked they would all have been if they'd seen the story on the news and not heard from Brandon. "It was surreal to be talking to him while it was going on," Dave said. Dave has spent the last three days going over in his head what could have happened, finding himself in constant tears. “Every 15 to 20 minutes, I think: ‘I could have just lost my son,’” he said. “You’re elated your son is OK, but...it’s mixed.”

Sharon agreed. The night of the shooting terrified her as a parent, "but in some ways the next morning was harder." She thought of the families of the dead and injured, realizing just how different their morning must be to hers. "I couldn’t get over that. I still have a hard time with that," she said, choking up.

Courtesy of the Howell family