Trump's Weird Day In Tweets Includes RTing A Man Who Made "Rape Melania" Poster As A Hoax

Trump's Weird Day In Tweets Includes RTing A Man Who Made "Rape Melania" Poster As A Hoax

So presidential.

By Amber Jamieson

Amber Jamieson

Posted on August 15, 2017, at 10:14 a.m. ET

It's been a weird 12 hours in Trump Twitter (yes, even more so than normal).

Remember, this is how the president most often communicates to the public and frequently announces new policies and appointments.
Late Monday night, President Trump retweeted Jack Posobiec, a notorious alt-right personality, known for organizing the DeploraBall inauguration party. The tweet (it remains on the president's timeline) discusses shooting deaths in Chicago over the weekend, noting "no national media outrage? Why is that?":

Obviously, that&#x27;s in contrast to the white supremacist rally over the weekend, which ended 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. driving his car into a crowd of anti-racist counterprotesters, killing Heather Heyer, 32, and injuring 19 others. The media covered that many citizens criticized Trump for taking two days to strongly condemn the violent actions by white supremacists, KKK and neo-Nazis.
But Posobiec is also known for creating fake scandals and stirring up conspiracy theories. In January, BuzzFeed News published texts from Posobiec revealing that he had turned up at an anti-Trump rally in DC just after the election and started chanting "assassinate Trump" in the hope it would make Trump detractors appear dangerous.

That same day, Posobiec was responsible for a sign at the anti-Trump rally that read "Rape Melania," a reference to the first lady, reported BuzzFeed News.

Again, this was to make anti-Trump protesters look like violent anarchists, who would rape the president&#x27;s wife.
Posobiec was also a strong proponent of Pizzagate, the conspiracy theory that top Democrats (including staffers of Hillary Clinton) helped run a child sex-trafficking ring out of a DC pizza shop, and the conspiracy that DNC staffer Seth Rich was murdered because he leaked the DNC emails (although all intelligence agencies say it was Russia).

Posobiec is a well-known figure in alt-right circles that support the president, meaning it&#x27;s likely that Trump knows exactly who he is.
On Tuesday morning, Trump retweeted a Fox News story that says he is "seriously considering" a pardon for former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was found guilty of criminal contempt after continued traffic patrols of suspected undocumented immigrants after a court had ordered him to stop.

And Trump retweeted the "he's a fascist, so not unusual" comment made by a British man in response to Trump's retweet.

Yes, the president retweeted someone calling him a fascist.

I'm announcing my retirement from Twitter. I'll never top this RT.
"I can't understand what he was thinking (but who can?)," Mike Holden, a British IT consultant, told BuzzFeed News. Trump quickly deleted the comment.

On Tuesday morning, Trump also retweeted a meme showing a cartoon train, emblazon with the Trump logo, slamming into a cartoon person who has a CNN logo on them. "Fake news can't stop the Trump train," it reads.

Yes, three days after a protester was killed when a car driven by a Trump supporter slammed into a crowd of people, the president promoted an image showing a train crashing into a CNN reporter. Trump deleted this retweet shortly after posting.
A White House spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the train tweet was "inadvertently posted and as soon it was noticed it was immediately deleted."

MSM depicted my meme as showing the TrumpTrain "running over" a reporter. #FakeNews‼️ The reporter is trying to sto… https://t.co/nT2qsM7YL2
The White House did not respond to questions about the Posobiec retweet.

Trump's habit of tweeting stories he's watching live on Fox News continues. On Monday, Politico published a story revealing that Obama was warned about possible future Russia interference in 2014. On Tuesday, Fox News' Fox and Friends discussed the story shortly before the president tweeted about it.

@foxandfriends According to report just out, President Obama knew about Russian interference 3 years ago but he didn't want to anger Russia!
And just to keep us guessing, Trump also tweeted about his return to Trump Tower in New York City on Monday night, noting "...and the U.S. is really my home!"

Feels good to be home after seven months, but the White House is very special, there is no place like it... and the U.S. is really my home!
But wth is he referring to? Is this a veiled reference to the birther movement? An attempt to make up for calling the White House a dump? Trying to quiet people who complain about him spending so much time at his properties in New Jersey and Florida by calling the whole country his home? No one knows.

Happy tweeting!

