President Trump will officially bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom next Friday to seven people, including Elvis Presley, Babe Ruth, and Miriam Adelson, the wife of the Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson, the White House announced Saturday.

This is the first time Trump will award the medal, the nation's highest civilian honor, since becoming president.

Adelson, a doctor and founder of two research centers, is also the wife of billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, and together they are the largest donors to the Republican Party and Trump.

It is not unheard of for a president to award the medal to someone who may have supported or donated to their campaign. President Obama, for example, gave the award to Oprah Winfrey, who famously endorsed and campaigned for him in the 2008 elections.

But awarding the country's highest civilian honor to someone with the sheer scale of the Adelson's partisan donations is uncommon. The Adelsons spent at least $100 million in support of Republicans during the 2018 election cycle, according to Roll Call. During the 2016 election, the Adelson's wrote checks for $20 million dollars to support the Trump presidential campaign, and $5 million towards his inauguration, according to ProPublica, which called Sheldon Adelson Trump's "Patron-in-Chief." They are also the largest donors in all of US politics, the New York Times reported.