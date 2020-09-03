Election Officials And Social Media Companies Are Begging You To Ignore Trump And Not Vote Twice

The head of the North Carolina Board of Elections reminded voters on Thursday that double voting is illegal, a day after the president of the United States suggested citizens in the state try to do it as a means of testing their elections system.

"It is illegal to vote twice in an election," Karen Brinson Bell said in a statement, explaining that double voting is a felony.

Her comments came after the president suggested during a trip to Wilmington, North Carolina, on Wednesday that people should try to test the system there by voting by mail in the upcoming presidential election and then trying to vote in person on Election Day to make sure it's counted — although it is illegal to vote twice.



"So let them send it in, and let them go vote," said Trump. "If their system is as good as they say it is, obviously, they won't be able to vote. If it isn't tabulated, they'll be able to vote. So that's the way it is and that's what they should do."

Trump's latest comments come as part of a larger narrative he has constructed in recent months to cast doubt on the validity of mail-in voting and claim it is riddled with massive fraud, despite no evidence of that being true.

On Thursday, the president tried to explain his comments via social media, writing on Facebook and Twitter that people should go to their polling place to inquire if their mail-in vote has already been tabulated and, if not, try to vote again.

But current delays in the postal system, as well as differing laws in states on the date up until which mail-in ballots can be received, may mean some voters who follow the president's advice might end up facing criminal action if they cast two ballots.

In an attempt to fact-check Trump, a compulsive liar who has continually displayed little understanding of how government works, Facebook moderators added a label to the president's comments on Thursday.

"Voting by mail has a long history of trustworthiness in the US and the same is predicted this year," read a disclaimer added by Facebook as part of its attempts to stop disinformation and misinformation.