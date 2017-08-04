BuzzFeed News

Trump Supporters Name The Best And Worst Things President Trump Has Done

Except they found it much easier to name the best.

By Amber Jamieson

Posted on August 4, 2017, at 6:43 a.m. ET

On Thursday night President Donald Trump returned to West Virginia, the state he's most popular in, to host a rally at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington. The arena, which accommodates 9,000 people, was filled to capacity, leaving hundreds of other supporters standing outside to hear the president's speech from the street.

Trump's popularity with voters in West Virginia has stayed strong with a July Gallup poll showing he still has the backing of more than 60% of them. In the 2016 election, Trump won 67.9% of the vote in the state, more than in any other state.

BuzzFeed News decided to ask attendees two questions before the rally: What's the best thing Donald Trump has done since becoming president? And what's the worst?

"Worst" could refer to something they wanted Trump to do but he hadn't yet or something they were frustrated by. Regardless, this crowd still found it very, very hard to pick something negative about Trump.

Maggie Dillon (second from the left, pictured with her mother, grandmother, and aunt), 15, homeschooled and entering 10th grade this year, from Wayne County, West Virginia.

Best thing Trump has done: “Standing up for Christian values and helping bring the coal back.”

Worst thing Trump has done: “I don’t really think there’s anything that’s all that bad.”

Mollie Hamrick, 26, a social worker from Huntington, West Virginia:

Best thing Trump has done: "Keep his promises."

Worst thing Trump has done: "He's not a perfect man. He definitely can say some things I don't always agree with but in the end he's our president and he needs respect from everybody no matter what side you're on."

Anna Thomas, 37, who is medically retired from the Army and lives in Ashland, Kentucky, pictured with her son Davey, 10:

Best thing Trump has done: "He's really trying to work with the VA [Veterans Affairs] administration. And that's something that really needs overhauled because it's a shame that fellow soldiers and future soldiers will go and fight for our country and they're not taken care of. You have soldiers that go to the VA and get turned away and he's really trying to make change with that."

Worst thing Trump has done: "The bans that he has put on Muslims [limiting travel by citizens of several Muslim-majority countries]. I grew up having friends, one family in particular, that came from Pakistan and if they were to go home to visit that would have affected them big time. And I just think that's extreme, that's over the top."

Patty Blake, a school sports specialist, 55, from Nitro, West Virginia, in red, pictured with her mother and a friend:

Best thing Trump has done: "I like a lot of things. I do like that he's looking at immigration and changing immigration policies and making it a way for people to come here legally."

Worst thing Trump has done: "He's only been in there six months. I don't expect miracles."

Doug Mohr, 51, runs a tire business with his wife (pictured) in Ona, West Virginia:

Best thing Trump has done: "He's awakened the sleeping giant: Middle America. The liberals were taking over and the common working man and woman were getting pushed to the wayside."

Worst thing Trump has done: "All these Republicans are not with him. They're not backing him, and they need to be."

Ron Berry, 71, a Navy veteran and retired truck driver, pictured with his wife Lois, 75, who retired from Sears.

Best thing Trump has done: "When he introduced the new immigration bill. I think that's going to be great for this country."

Worst thing Trump has done: "Some of his goofy-ass tweets."

