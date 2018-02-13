Trump Wants To Slash Food Stamps, Send Out "Blue Apron–Type" Boxes Of Preselected Food

"They are really trying to make it an unattractive program for people to participate in," said Carrie Calvert from Feeding America.

Rather than letting people on food stamps choose their own groceries, the Trump administration is proposing sending out more than 16.4 million boxes of basic food supplies every month as part of its new proposed federal budget — and will force states to cover the cost of distribution.

The 2019 budget summary for the Department of Agriculture says that the government wants to cut $200 billion in benefits over 10 years from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — commonly referred to as food stamps. The administration's 2019 budget proposal is only a request, and Congress ultimately has to approve of government spending.

One of its cost-saving measures is dubbed "America's Harvest Box," a box of all US-grown food items that will be sent out to anyone who receives more than $90 in SNAP benefits per month, approximately 81% of SNAP recipients.

According to the USDA, the items in the box will include items like long-life milk, juice, grains, cereal, pasta, beans, peanut butter, canned fruit and vegetables, and canned meat or fish.



The USDA could not provide details of exactly how much of each food each person would receive.



"We thought it was a tremendous idea. So what we do is propose that for folks who are on food stamps, part — not all, part — of their benefits come in the actual sort of — and I don't want to steal somebody's copyright — but a Blue Apron–type program where you actually receive the food instead of receive the cash," said Mick Mulvaney, the budget director, at a press conference on Monday.



Blue Apron declined to comment for this article.

Critics immediately began questioning the effectiveness of the new program, which is supposedly designed to cut costs — but raises many logistical and practical concerns.

