The Man Accused Of Killing Toyin Salau Allegedly Admitted It To Police And His Mother

In new court documents, investigators said Aaron Glee, 49, admitted to killing Black Lives Matter activist Toyin Salau and 75-year-old Vicki Sims.

The Florida man charged with the murder of Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau, a 19-year-old Black Lives Matter protester, admitted to killing her and another woman, police said in court documents reported by local media.

Aaron Glee, 49, has been charged with kidnapping, murder and sexual assault in the deaths of Salau and 75-year-old Vicki Sims.

"Glee had made voluntary admissions to officers guarding him that he had murdered two women in Tallahassee,” the court documents said, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. “He would also place a telephone call to his mother and make these same admissions.”

Salau, a young Black woman who helped lead the anti-police brutality protests in her community, had previously spoken about being the victim of sexual assault, and her death garnered national attention. Singer Kehlani tweeted about her, rapper Noname sang about her, and vigils around the country have been held to honor her. According to investigators in the court documents, Glee kidnapped Salau for three to five days, raping and then killing her, after she went missing on June 6. They met at a bus stop on June 6, where Salau told Glee that she'd been recently sexually assaulted and did not have a permanent place to stay. He invited Salau to his home so she could bathe and rest, according to investigators, and called Sims to pick them up and drive them home. Sims, a volunteer who often prepared meals and provided transportation to Glee, drove them to his house.

According to investigators, Glee raped Salau after she showered. "Glee said he physically overpowered Salau... He was asked if he would characterize his actions as rape," wrote investigators, as reported by ABC 27. "Glee responded in the affirmative." Investigators said he then decided to kill Salau because he didn't want to end up behind bars. "Glee stated that he was aware he would be arrested and likely sentenced to prison if he allowed Salau to leave the residence," said the court documents. "Glee indicated he determined that his only course of action was to end her life."

ABC27 reported that he tied her up so she struggled to breathe. Authorities found Salau's body in Glee's home, "purposely" covered in leaves.

Sims went missing June 11. Her tied-up body, along with Salau's, was found in Glee's home two days later. Salau had spoken publicly about being sexually assaulted just prior to her death.



