Five Members Of Tekashi 69's Security Team Were Charged With Robbery And Criminal Impersonation

Five members of rapper Tekashi 69's security team, including a former New York City police detective, have been charged with robbery and criminal impersonation after lying and saying that a man filming the rapper threatened them with a gun, officials announced Monday.

"A celebrity entourage is not a police department, and Manhattan is not the Wild West,” said Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. in a press release.

Tekashi 69, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, faced the possibility of decades in prison on federal racketeering and arms charges until he made the decision in December 2019 to testify against former members of his gang in exchange for a dramatically reduced sentence of just two years. But due to the pandemic, Tekashi 69 served even less time and was released in April 2020.

Several months later, on Aug. 9, 2020, Tekashi 69's security detail spotted a 34-year-old man trying to film the rapper on his phone as they drove through Harlem.

The three SUV security detail then pursued the man and his girlfriend in a high-speed chase with sirens and flashing lights for over 20 blocks, according to the DA.

The man tried to wave down a NYPD car; however, one of Tekashi 69's security team, former NYPD detective Daniel Laperuta, waved a retired NYPD Member of Service card at the officers and told them that the man had threatened Tekashi 69 and his team with a gun.

After the high-speed chase, Tekashi 69's security team boxed in the man's SUV in Harlem.



Video posted to social media shows the confrontation, where a man can be heard challenging Tekashi 69 to fight him. "Don't act tough, pussy," he declared.

Moments later, the man can be heard yelling, "give me my money, give me my phone."

