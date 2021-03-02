14 People Died After An SUV Carrying More Than Two Dozen Crashed Into A Semitruck
An SUV crammed with people struck a semitrailer carrying gravel near El Centro in Southern California.
A horrifying crash in Southern California between an overloaded SUV crammed with people and a semitruck killed at least 14 people on Tuesday.
“This was a major accident,” said Adolphe Edward, the CEO of El Centro Regional Medical Center, at a press conference Tuesday morning. “We are aware that children were involved in this accident.”
Hospital authorities said there were more than two dozen people crammed into the SUV that struck a semitrailer laden with gravel on Highway 115 near El Centro.
Officer Jake Sanchez from California Highway Patrol told BuzzFeed News the SUV could probably legally hold nine people.
“This vehicle was obviously had way too many people in it,” he said. “You can’t seat belt those people. As far as why, I don’t know.”
The crash took place at 6:15 a.m. local time, about 10 miles from the US–Mexico border.
A Mexican consulate representative also appeared at a hospital press conference, which suggests that Mexican nationals were among the dead.
“I want to address an issue upfront with everybody: We don’t use the term ‘undocumented’ in the hospitals,” said Edward. “To us, these people that came to us are patients.”
Most victims died at the scene, and one died later at the El Centro Regional emergency room, said Judy Cruz, managing director of El Centro Regional’s ER.
Hospital staff described horrific injuries ranging from fractures to life-threatening head injuries and chest injuries.
Four injured passengers were flown out from the scene to Desert Hospital and three passengers were transferred to Pioneers Memorial Hospital.
Currently, three passengers remain at El Centro Regional and three were transferred by helicopter to a hospital in San Diego.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
