A horrifying crash in Southern California between an overloaded SUV crammed with people and a semitruck killed at least 14 people on Tuesday.

“This was a major accident,” said Adolphe Edward, the CEO of El Centro Regional Medical Center, at a press conference Tuesday morning. “We are aware that children were involved in this accident.”

Hospital authorities said there were more than two dozen people crammed into the SUV that struck a semitrailer laden with gravel on Highway 115 near El Centro.

Officer Jake Sanchez from California Highway Patrol told BuzzFeed News the SUV could probably legally hold nine people.



“This vehicle was obviously had way too many people in it,” he said. “You can’t seat belt those people. As far as why, I don’t know.”

The crash took place at 6:15 a.m. local time, about 10 miles from the US–Mexico border.

A Mexican consulate representative also appeared at a hospital press conference, which suggests that Mexican nationals were among the dead.

“I want to address an issue upfront with everybody: We don’t use the term ‘undocumented’ in the hospitals,” said Edward. “To us, these people that came to us are patients.”