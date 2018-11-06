"I vote for the women who fought, who suffered, and who never saw the day women as a nation could have a voice."

In what has now become an Election Day tradition, voters paid tribute to suffragette Susan B. Anthony by placing their "I voted" stickers on her grave in Rochester, New York, Tuesday.

The first pilgrims appeared just after 7 a.m., according to WROC-TV anchor John Kucko. By the afternoon, her grave was covered in stickers.



Placing "I voted" stickers on Anthony's grave has been a local tradition in Rochester for years, but large numbers turned out during the 2018 election to pay tribute to Hillary Clinton's historic turn as the first-ever woman presidential nominee. Back in 1872, Anthony voted illegally in the presidential election to protest women being unable to cast ballots. A leading voice in the suffragette movement, she was charged and fined for her attempt to vote.



Anthony died in 1906, 14 years before the passage of the 19th Amendment, which allowed women the right to vote in the United States. And now more women are running for office in the 2018 midterms elections than ever before.



EMILY’s List, a PAC that specifically supports Democrat women candidates, has endorsed more candidates than ever before and spent more money — $110 million this election cycle — than on any previous election cycle.



"I vote for the women who fought, who suffered, and who never saw the day women as a nation could have a voice," wrote @hotrodbetties on Instagram, along with a photo of Anthony's grave with over a dozen voter stickers on it.

A woman who'd recently moved from Texas said it was her first time visiting Anthony's grave on election day.

